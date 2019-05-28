Four drown in Mahaisaro, Nara canals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: At least three people, two of them cousins, drowned on Tuesday in the Mahaisaro Canal in Pano Aqil, where they had gone for a swim. The deceased were identified as Abdul Ghaffar, his cousin Muhammad Azam Mahaisar and an unidentified friend. Their bodies were retrieved by the rescue divers. In yet another similar tragedy, Muhammad Sharif drowned in Nara Canal in Naro. His body was located by the Pakistan Navy divers after a 36- hour extensive search.
