Salaries denied to SPU employees for months

SUKKUR: Employees of different government related organisatons are protesting ahead of Eid for their outstanding salaries not paid to them for the last several months. It is such a sad commentary on their plight that despite working for months, they have not been paid salaries.

The employees of Social Protection Unit (SPU) of Sindh Social Welfare Department protested on Tuesday against the non payment of salaries for the last three months, saying they and their families are facing a very tough time while there is no one to check the mismanagement in disbursement of salaries. The Social Protection Unit is a World Bank funded organization working to reduce stunting induced by malnourishment.

Taking to ‘The News,’ the SPU employees said the officials at the Taskforce Secretariat dealing with the financial matters are not at all concerned over the inordinate delay. Interestingly they were paid initial three-month salary after five months of their appointment. The SPU employees said their employment is further complicated by an ambiguous employment contract which defines their status as both the SPU employees and World Bank consultants. Demanding a revision of the contractual agreement to rectify the duplicity and declare them either as SPU employees or the World Bank consultants, they asked to ensure early disbursement of salaries as Eid is just a few weeks away. Meanwhile, the employees of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur continued with the pen down strike against the non-payment of their leave encashment. Comrade Raza Muhammad Durrani, Chairman, Federation of Employees, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, said they are being denied leave encashment under directives of the Vice Chancellor.