‘Punjab govt following children welfare projects’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema distributed Eid gifts among the children of Model Children Home being run under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department. Social Welfare Director Rana Shahid, DD Khalid Bashir, incharge Lubna Ashfaq, Social Welfare Officer M Tahir and other notables were also present. The minister distributed clothes, shoes and Eidi among the children. He visited different parts of the Model Children Home and checked the facilities being provided to the children. The minister said that the Punjab government was following the various welfare policies for the betterment and rehabilitation of the children. Lubna Ashfaq thanked the minister for visiting and distributing Eid gifts among the children. She informed that 41children were residing in the Model Children Home and best facilities were being provided to them. Rana Shahid said that efforts were being made to provide best possible services to those institutions working under the Social Welfare Department.