Pervaiz condemns campaign against NAB

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that those who are running a planned campaign against NAB and its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal are in fact doing enmity with a prominent national institution and country but failure in their deplorable objectives is their fate.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal wanted to strengthen the NAB as stability of national institutions was stability of country but elements hostile towards the country resorting to different tactics to undermine the prestige of the national institutions and weakening them had always been defeated and those targeting Justice (R) Javed Iqbal would not succeed in their deplorable objectives and they would have to account for their doings.

He said that NAB chairman had principled, honest, prestigious and strong personality, those running deplorable campaign should not be mistaken that he would leave and they would get some relief; those making non-issue of talk with a journalist an issue and afterwards resorting to immoral tactics should know that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal was not going to be beaten back by such low level tactics.