Buzdar orders departments to finalise CPEC strategy

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to devise an effective strategy for the CPEC and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the line departments that CPEC related strategy should be given final shape as soon as possible adding that salient feature of this strategy should be devisedearly so as to take maximum benefit of the CPEC projects. The chief minister presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday in which various proposals regarding promotion of economic activities and generation of job opportunities were reviewed.

The future roadmap in the backdrop of meetings held on the occasion of the visit of the Chinese Vice-President also came under discussion. The chief minister said that CPEC Cell should be made more effective and expanded in the P&D department and added that Chinese collaboration would be further utilised in different sectors, including vocational training, agriculture education and energy. China has made unprecedented steps for overcoming the poverty issue and the Punjab government will benefit from this Chinese model to decrease poverty. CPEC is a golden opportunity for durable development of Punjab and the rest of the country and it would be fully benefited. He said that the Chinese investors would be facilitated in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was setting up special economic zones and Chinese investment in these zones would be welcomed. He said that CPEC would promote economic activities which would generate new employment opportunities. There is a great demand for skilled labour and it is needed to give special attention to technical and vocational training to fulfill this demand. Human development has been focused in the new Pakistan, he added. The chief minister was given a briefing about the generation of new job opportunities.