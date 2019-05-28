close
Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

KP Food Authority discards adulterated black tea, milk and yogurt

National

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority's night squad on Tuesday discarded over 2,000 kilograms of adulterated black tea, 500 litres of milk and 300 kilograms of yogurt.

A location in Gulbahar area was identified as an adulterated unit for black tea by the Food Authority's investigation team. The unit was used for colouring and mixing bark with black tea. He said over 2,000 kilograms of adulterated black tea was discarded.

Another raid was conducted on a milk shop distribution and over 500 litres of powdered mixed milk and 300 kilograms of yogurt were discarded. Assistant Director Asad Ali said the distributor was mixing skimmed milk in fresh milk and yogurt. The distributor was handed over to police on the spot while distribution was sealed.

