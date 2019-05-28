BISP establishes committees to facilitate beneficiaries at their doorstep

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has established its beneficiary committees throughout the country to facilitate illiterate beneficiaries at their doorsteps and help them play pro-active role in the society.

The members of these committees raise awareness among women in availing BISP facilities, an official of BISP told APP. He said that BISP beneficiaries are mobilized for meaningful engagement to get their buy-in for all BISP programmes including Waseela-e-Taleem beside active participation of BISP beneficiaries to improve the services related to social protection.

Under this component, local level institutions of BISP beneficiaries are formed through social mobilization at the grass root level. As of today, 48,988 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) are established and functional in 32 districts against the target of 51613.Against the target of 437,310 BBC meetings, 69,680 meetings have been held.