‘Domestic Workers Act a historical initiative’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has announced formal launch of the first phase of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019.

A launching ceremony was held at a local hotel in this regard which was attended by Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Additional Secretary Dr Sohail Shahzad, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan, DG Labour Faisal Nisar Chaudhry, Vice Commissioner PESSI and large number of domestic workers and house owners were present in the ceremony. Domestic workers also got registered in the ceremony.

The minister while addressing the ceremony said that approval of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 by PTI government is a historical initiative. He said that basic purpose of this act is to provide security to the domestic workers of the province.

He further maintained that in the first phase domestic workers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan will be registered. He said that this act will provide social protection to the domestic workers. He said that house owners will also be registered.

He said that in future no domestic workers could be mistreated or put into force labour. In this act domestic workers will be called “Labourer”. Ansar Majeed Khan said that providing security to the every citizen of the society is basic and important responsibility of the state. He said that domestic workers and owners are being registered free of cost. Children less than 15 years of age cannot be hired as domestic worker. He said that special registration forms have been designed for the house owners and domestic workers.

He said that a helpline has also been set up for the redressal of any kind of complaint of domestic workers. The Minister said that labour and human resource department has rapidly progressing according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.