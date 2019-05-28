‘Division of Punjab to aggravate people’s problems’

LAHORE: The division of Punjab is a conspiracy hatched by the corrupt Waderas, capitalists, retired bureaucrats and decadent Pirs.

This was said by Fakhar Zaman, Chairman World Punjabi Congress, along with Mudassir Butt, editor Phulekha, Tariq Khurshid, Ehtisham Rabbani, Iqbal Qaiser, Jamil Pal, Perveen Malik, Mushtaq Soofi, Baba Najmi and other eminent scholars and intellectuals in a press conference held at Lahore Press Club.

There was a consensus of opinion that the issue of the division of Punjab is a conspiracy hatched by the corrupt Waderas, capitalists, retired bureaucrats and decadent Pirs. They were of the opinion that the division will further aggravate problems of poor people who are already suffering due to unemployment, poverty, inflation, poor health and education facilities.

Fakhar Zaman said: "We believe in four nationalities and four national languages with Urdu as the link language. Propagation of the division of Punjab will open Pandora’s Box. Then there should be Hazara and Hinko province in KP, three provinces of Sindh and two provinces of Balochistan.” He said all provincial leaders support his stance and are with him so far as the national and language issue is concerned.

Mudassir Butt said that it is a conspiracy against Punjabi language and culture by corrupt politicians. He said they will go to any extent not to allow the creation of south Punjab. Tariq Khurshid said that the demand for Bahawalpur province is rightful, adding that so-called advocates of south Punjab province are not supported by the genuine intellectuals and writers, only lackeys of Waderas are backing the division of Punjab. He said let there be a referendum on the issue of division and the majority of poor people will disagree with the political opportunists.

Ehtisham Rabbani said that if a new province is formed there will be more exploitation in south Punjab. He said that the constitution and the 18th Amendment do not allow any such division in the form of new provinces.

Iqbal Qaiser said it is a conspiracy against Punjab. He said Sufi poets cannot be divided. Jamil Pal gave some statistics about the exploitation of poor Punjabi people and said Punjab is the only province where mother tongue is not taught at primary level, neither it is spoken in provincial legislature.

Others present in the press conference showed great concern and anger at the conspiracy of Waderas of south Punjab. It was decided that a national conference on the issue of division of Punjab will be organised soon with nationalists from all other provinces.