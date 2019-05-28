Chances of Imran-Modi meeting on June 13 in Bishkek

NEW DELHI: An Indian media outlet has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14. It will be the first time that the two leaders will meet since Premier Imran assumed office in August 2018. The meeting may kickstart talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian media said that officials on both sides are intensely involved in drawing up an agenda for Bishkek.