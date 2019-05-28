close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
May 29, 2019

Chances of Imran-Modi meeting on June 13 in Bishkek

National

NR
News Report
May 29, 2019

NEW DELHI: An Indian media outlet has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14. It will be the first time that the two leaders will meet since Premier Imran assumed office in August 2018. The meeting may kickstart talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian media said that officials on both sides are intensely involved in drawing up an agenda for Bishkek.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan