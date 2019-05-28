Pakistan to adopt Chinese agri development model: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said Pakistan is planning to adopt agriculture development model of China to enhance farm production and make the country prosperous.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said new chapter of Pak-China friendship is about to begin and cooperation between the two countries would bring improvement in all important sectors.

He said the agriculture sector would touch new heights of development with the cooperation of China. He said China is the only country which made its big population its strength and left the rest of the world far behind in the race for economic and agriculture development.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be completed at every cost, which would provide vast opportunities of investment in the private sector. He said the country is moving towards stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said the visit of Chinese vice president to Pakistan is praiseworthy and the Punjab administration deserves appreciation for making the best arrangements for the visit.

He said the confidence of international community in Pakistan leadership has been restored and Prime Minister Imran Khan is being appreciated in every country of the world.