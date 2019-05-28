Pindi ‘rape’ victim to record her statement afresh today

RAWALPINDI: A surprising twist in the gang rape case happened when the victim girl on Tuesday gave a statement in the court of Civil Judge, Rawalpindi, Sumera Alamgir that three police officials and a private man were not her accused.

She filed an application in court to record her statement under Section 164 again. The court has accepted her request and directed her to appear to record her fresh statement in the presence of accused on Wednesday (today).

Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar Division, Mazhar Iqbal, said that some days back the girl had recorded her statement in which she identified all the four accused and admitted that they raped her. But she has changed her statement in court. He also said that police will fully investigate whether she was giving new statement under pressure.