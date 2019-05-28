Special Eid bonus for selected ones

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar High Court has announced eid package, equal to one running basic pay, for all its officials besides allowing one advance increment to all the judicial officers under its domain whereas Lahore High Court has sanctioned special honorarium from Rs22,000 to Rs100,000 to its over 2,000 employees.

The PHC issued two orders on 27th May. According to one order, “Hon’ble the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, is pleased to accord sanction for the grant of Eid Package/ Honorarium, equivalent to on running basic pay to all Officers/ Officials of Peshawar High Court, Peshawar and its benches at Abbottabad, D.I.Khan, Bannu and Swat.” The order said that the expenditure involved will be met out from the sanctioned budget grant.

The same day, the PHC issued another notification to announce one advance increment “to all the Judicial Officers (both in-cadre & ex-cadre) including Judicial Officers working in the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, the allied Benches, and the Ministerial Establishment of the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, the allied Branches and staff of District Judiciary and the Anti-Terrorism Court (excluding Judicial Officers, Staff of District Judiciary and the Ministerial Establishment of Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, and its allied Benches, Staff of the Anti-Terrorism Courts newly appointed during the current calendar year) in recognition of their commendable services rendered towards dispensation of justice, with immediate effect”.

In both these orders, the PHC referred to a KP government’s finance department letter which empowers the PHC chief justice to make such spending from the allocated budget.

In the case of LHC, an order dated 17th May announced that in exercise of powers conferred under Government of the Punjab, Finance Department’s Notifications, the Hon’ble chief justice has been pleased to accord sanction to the grant of honorarium to the officials of the LHC. The lists of officials including officers and staff include more than 2,000 employees. The honorarium allowed varies from Rs22,000 to Rs100,000 depending upon the scale and seniority of the official/ officer. According to the LHC order, the expenditure involved will be met out of the sanctioned budget.