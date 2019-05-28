Federal govt employees likely to enjoy nine holidays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays for government employees from June 4 to 7.
The holidays will start from Tuesday (June 4) till Friday (June 7). Saturday (June 8) and Sunday (June 9) are weekly offs, while the employees are most likely to take leave on Monday (June 3) and will enjoy nine consecutive holidays.
