close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
HK
Hanif Khalid
May 29, 2019

Federal govt employees likely to enjoy nine holidays

Top Story

HK
Hanif Khalid
May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays for government employees from June 4 to 7.

The holidays will start from Tuesday (June 4) till Friday (June 7). Saturday (June 8) and Sunday (June 9) are weekly offs, while the employees are most likely to take leave on Monday (June 3) and will enjoy nine consecutive holidays.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story