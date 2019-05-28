NAB chairman blackmailing case: Five bureau officers among 36 come up as witnesses

LAHORE: As many as 36 people including five officers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have come up as witnesses in Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal blackmailing case.

According to NAB Lahore official sources, 36 witnesses including affected persons recorded their statements with the bureau under Article 161 against the accused couple. The NAB Lahore has prepared a list of the witnesses who would testify against Tayba Gul and Farooq Naul in the court of law and back the NAB stance.

The witnesses include judicial magistrate, police officers, government employees, banking experts, Bahauddin Zakariya University employees, Pir Mahal secretary union council, etc. According to NAB Lahore sources, Judicial Magistrate Atif Khan, Police Inspector Shaukat Ali, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Imran, Hidayatullah, Noor Hakeem, Saba Hamid, Gulshan Pervin, Zohaib Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Qasar Rizwan, Safdar Hussain Sajid, Asif Raza, Shaheen Khan, Niaz Ahmad, Allah Ditta, Bashir Ahmad, and others.

An accountability court has sent notices to both the suspects and asked them to appear in court on June 17. The investigation officer in the case was also summoned.