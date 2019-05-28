Shahbaz will return on June 11, counsel tells court

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday ordered PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to appear in Aashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills references on June 13 after the counsel of Shahbaz confirmed that his client will return to Pakistan on June 11.

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan issued the orders on an application moved by the National Accountability Bureau seeking rejection of Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in the two cases.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court that Shahbaz can be treated in Pakistan and all his testes can be carried out in Pakistani laboratories. He claimed Shahbaz used issue of medical treatment as a tool for exemption from appearing before the court in references against him. The prosecutor said Shahbaz went abroad without taking any approval from the court. The NAB’s prosecutor implored the court to reject the exemption plea of Shahbaz Sharif and issue his arrest warrants.

On the other end, the spokesperson of the Shahbaz Sharif family, Atta Tarrar, informed the court that Shahbaz will return to Pakistan on June 11. Atta was representing Shahbaz as Amjad Parvez, counsel of Shahbaz, was not present in the court. On Tarrar’s statement, the NAB prosecutor objected that Tarrar has not submitted his power of attorney on behalf of the Shahbaz family and under such circumstances, Tarrar’s claim has not any worth before the court of law.

On this, the judge remarked let’s wait for the counsel of Shahbaz and announced a brief break. Amjad Parvez appeared before the court after some time and confirmed Tarrar’s claim, saying that his client will return to Pakistan on June 11.

The court after hearing arguments of both the NAB and Shahbaz’s counsel directed Shahbaz to appear before the court on June 13.

As per Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, the NAB has blamed Hamza Shahbaz for his alleged role being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a drain facilitating his mill out of the public money in Chiniot.

The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs. 210 million for the construction of the drain.