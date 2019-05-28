Adnan takes Shalimar CC in Gobi’s T20 Ramzan cricket quarters

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batsman Adnan Baig guided Shalimar Cricket Club to a six-wicket victory against Arsalan Iqbal Cricket Club which took them to the quarter-finals of Gobi’s Paint T20 Ramazan Cricket Tournament here at Bahria College Ground.

Adnan first excelled behind the wickets with two catches and as many stumpings before scoring 31-ball 59, which included six boundaries and three sixes. Arsalan Iqbal CC batted first and were bundled out after putting on board 154 runs in 19.3 overs. Afroz Hassan was the main run-getter for the side with 54 runs off just 21 balls. Rao Khayam Abbas and Hasnain Raza picked up three wickets each. Shalimar CC reached the target in 17.3 overs with six wickets in hands. Zaman Attari contributed 35 off 25 balls.