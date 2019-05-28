Kyrgios right to hate French Open: Tomic

PARIS: Bernard Tomic suffered a dispiriting exit from Roland Garros on Tuesday and admitted Australian compatriot Nick Kyrgios was right to say the tournament ‘sucks’.

Tomic slumped to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 defeat by Taylor Fritz of the United States, leaving him with just three wins in 2019. The final set on a chilly and damp Court 14 was over in just 20 minutes and the match in 88 minutes, the quickest of the tournament so far.

Fellow firebrand Kyrgios withdrew from Roland Garros with an elbow injury last week but not before saying: “Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay, it is so bad.

“The French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolute sucks.”

Tomic, never far from controversy, was happy to concur.

“I agree with him, with everything,” he said during a monosyllabic press conference.

“The tournament is not for me.”

Tomic’s lack of enthusiasm for the task in hand was encapsulated on match point where a serve he thought was out led him to the net to offer his hand. “I thought the match was over, it would be nice to give him the point because that’s how I felt. But it’s okay. We replayed it.”

Accused in the past of not trying in matches and once dubbed by the Australian media as ‘Tomic the tank engine’, he insisted he was at 100 percent on Tuesday.