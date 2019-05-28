Bashir, Khalil off to good start at Munich World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhter started off well in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich on Tuesday.

In the first qualification round of 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, Bashir scored 288 points (98, 98, 92) to get the 21st position.

Khalil scored 285 points (98, 95, 92) to take the 37th position.

They will play the final qualifying round on Wednesday (today).

Bashir’s Individual Qualification Score (IQS) is 583 and Khalil’s is 579. Bashir is Asian No6 and World No12 in this category. Khalil is Asian No13 and World No30.

Both are on IOC Olympic Scholarship Programme. They performed well at the recent World Cup for rifle/pistol in Beijing but failed to win quota places for Tokyo 2020.