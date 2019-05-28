Malik launches campaign to fund ‘non-mainstream sports’

KARACHI: Continuing his mission to support Pakistan’s neglected sports former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has launched “IBleedGreen”, a national movement to empower all athletes across all sports.

And to kick-off the campaign Malik has announced initiating funding to support Pakistan’s champion wrestler Mohammad Inam to ensure his participation in next year’s Olympics and this year’s World Beach Games.

“IBleedGreen is a national movement to empower the Pakistani athletes across all sports with a key focus on non-mainstream sports in which we are heartbeats away from winning a world title,” Malik said. “Its core mission is to be a catalyst to help national athletes to live up to their full potential as public assets for Pakistan and Pakistani society, making a significant contribution to the development of youth, the well-being of individuals, and quality of life in our communities,” he added.

“Our plan to launch IBleedGreen was originally for July 2019, but due to the inspiring story of Inam Butt, we decided to launch a beta version to support his journey to the Olympics 2020,” said the former Pakistan captain.

IBleedGreen is a portal to raise funding through various methods which include crowd funding. All the funds raised will go towards the athlete’s development plan.

The first target for campaign is to generate Rs5 million for Inam. Malik has offered his Cricket World Cup shirt, along with items signed by Hasan Ali and Sana Mir for those who participate in this campaign. “As Pakistanis it is our duty to support all those who make us proud by giving their blood and sweat in various sports fields,” Malik said.