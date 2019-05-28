Gibson glad to see Archer get his chance

LONDON: South Africa coach Ottis Gibson wants England fast bowler Jofra Archer to have a good World Cup — but only after the Proteas have played the hosts in Thursday’s (tomorrow's) tournament opener at the Oval.

Former West Indies fast bowler Gibson, like Archer, was born in Barbados. Gibson had a chance to observe the then teenage Archer’s progress when he returned to the Caribbean as coach of the West Indies in 2010.

“He’s fresh and he’s obviously talented and he’s got a lot of pace and he’s from Barbados, so I’m glad that they picked him,” Gibson, also a former England bowling coach, told reporters on Tuesday.

“He’s got a lot of talent, so he’s bringing that. He’s bringing pace; he bowls quickly. And he’s a match-winner. So hopefully he won’t have much of a say in this game, but then he’ll have a really good tournament once this game is over.”