Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Sarfraz to meet the Queen today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

LAHORE: The captains of teams which are taking part in the ICC World Cup 2019 will meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed who was with the team in Nottingham has arrived in London for the meeting with the Queen. Following the meeting with the Queen, captains will attend the opening party of the World Cup. The first match of ICC World Cup 2019 will be played on Thursday (tomorrow) between hosts England and South Africa at the Oval.

