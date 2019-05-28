‘Happy’ Windies ready to take on the world

LONDON: Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell has said that West Indies are in a very happy state of mind and can’t wait to take on the World Cup challenge.

West Indies have typically boasted some of the most colourful characters in world cricket over the years. For a team that has never really forgotten the fun part of playing sport, it comes as no surprise that the mood in the camp is upbeat ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. “The chemistry in the team is something that I’ve never seen before,” Cottrell said ahead of the team’s second warm-up match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I mean, the fellows are bouncing around, everyone is happy. Everyone’s talking to everyone, it’s really good.” The team is also focused on some last-minute tune-ups before the big tournament. Unfortunately for West Indies, their first warm-up match, against South Africa, ended up being affected by rain, which forced play to be abandoned after just 13 overs. The match against New Zealand offers the team the chance - its last one - to make up.

“The game against New Zealand, I’m taking it very seriously,” Cottrell said. “It’s the final warm-up before the big tournament, so I know what I want to do and what is required to be in top shape for the World Cup.”

Cottrell further said that he is still learning the trade from the more established members of the West Indies squad, such as Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, and captain Jason Holder, in a bid to arrive at the World Cup as his best self.

“We’re still students of the game, still learning,” said the 29-year-old. “So any information I can get from those experienced guys – most of whom play cricket around the world – I’ll grasp it.

“I’m 90 per cent happy (with my bowling). I’m very hard on myself when it comes to my bowling. There is always room for improvement – I’m at 90 per cent and hoping that I can get to a hundred.”