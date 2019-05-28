Pakistan to host Asia Cup next year

KARACHI: After more than a decade, Pakistan will host the Asia Cup next year, it was decided in a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held in Singapore on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup T20I tournament will be played next year in September, before the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan attended the meeting, in which officials of the cricket boards of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were also present.

India will be defending their title in the 15th edition of the tournament, which was first held in 1984 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). They had beaten Bangladesh in the final of the event when it was played in One-day International (ODI) format in 2018.

In 2016, it was decided that the Asia Cup will be played on a rotation basis between ODI and T20 format. Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012, when they pipped Bangladesh by two runs in the nail-biting final. India have won the Asia Cup twelve times, with Pakistan finishing as champions on two occasions, in 2000 and 2012. Sri Lanka have won the event five times.