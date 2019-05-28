close
Wed May 29, 2019
AFP
May 29, 2019

Aussie man jailed for kidnap, rape of backpacker

World

AFP
May 29, 2019

SYDNEY: An Australian man who kidnapped and raped a British backpacker during a harrowing road trip hostage ordeal was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, Australia’s national broadcaster said.

Marcus Martin, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count of deprivation of liberty in October last year. He met the then 22-year-old victim at a party in Australia’s northeast in January 2017 before forcing her on a 1,600-kilometre (1,000-mile) road trip in which she was repeatedly beaten and raped.

The court heard the pair had moved from hotel room to hotel room, with Martin often forcing her to drive at gunpoint after destroying her passport, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

