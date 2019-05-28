Two dead, including schoolgirl, after Japan mass stabbing

KAWASAKI, Japan: Two people including a schoolgirl were stabbed to death and more than a dozen injured in Japan on Tuesday in a rampage that targeted children as they waited for a bus.

The attacker, a man in his 50s who has not yet been identified, crept silently up behind a group of children at the bus stop and slashed randomly at them before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

Police said an 11-year-old schoolgirl named Hanako Kuribayashi and a 39-year-old parent, identified as government official Satoshi Oyama, died in the attack, which shocked a country where violent crime is rare.

Seventeen more people, mainly young children, were injured, according to authorities who had previously given the schoolgirl’s age as 12. Koji Shimazu of the St. Marianna University School of Medicine, told AFP that one woman in her 40s and three schoolgirls had to undergo surgery for knife wounds to the head and neck.

"It is a very harrowing case. I feel strong anger," Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in televised remarks. "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims and hope the injured recover quickly." A local man living nearby, who identified himself as Matsumoto, 25, said he went outside after hearing screams.