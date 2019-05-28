Engro Foods committed to realise a good living for farmers, inks MOU with Punjab Skills Development Fund women farmer empowerment

Engro Foods is committed to realise a good living for farmers. Since, 2005 to date EFL has imparted above one million trainings on best dairy farming practices to improve the quality and quantity of raw milk. Particularly, the role of EFL for women empowerment has been recognised internationally and nationally through various awards and accreditations.

To date, Engro Foods has trained 25,000 women in rural areas and empowered them with sustainable livelihoods through various dairy development programs. In line with the same vision Engro Foods signed a MoU with Punjab Skills Development Fund for ‘Training Women in Livestock Management’. Through this project, EFL will provide training on livestock farming practices to 1,500 female farmers with in a period of 45-days.

EFL’s project on “Training Women in Livestock Management’ is targeted towards providing sustainable livelihoods to farmers in the dairy value chain by enhancing their understanding of livestock management and entrepreneurship skills. The skills of female farmers will be developed on animal & livestock welfare that will increase the yield per cow hence, improving their earning potential through improved livestock management skills. It is targeted with the mindset of making women the “Agents for Change” within their communities to be a symbol of prosperity hence encouraging other women to participate in the workforce.

Over the years, EFL has initiated numerous projects that focus on women empowerment whilst helping females in rural areas improve their skill set. An example of this is its ‘Big Push for Rural Economy’ project conducted in 2017-2018 through which 11,300 male and female farmers across the South Punjab Region were trained and WELD through which 18,000 women farmers were trained.