Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in an old city area. According to police officials, the incident occurred in the Motiwala Building within the limits of the Mithadar police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 45-year-old Salahuddin, son of Dawood. The police said that the man committed suicide because of some unexplained reasons. The family took the body away without any medico-legal-formalities.