PTI MPAs protest against PPP govt over persisting water shortage in Karachi

Over the worsening of the water crisis in the city, parliamentarians belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s managing director’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and President PTI Karachi Khurrum Sher Zaman led the protest.

PTI MPAs Bilal Ghaffar, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, Sidra Imran, Dr Seema Zia, Shahzad Qureshi, Saeed Afridi, Umar Ammari, Ali Aziz GG, Riaz Haider, Jamal Siddiqui, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, Shabbir Qureshi, Adeel Ahmed and Abbas Jaffri were prominent among the participants.

The party leaders criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party and the KWSB officials over the ongoing water and power crises amid the persisting hot weather in Ramazan, and resolved to move the authorities through a public movement.

Naqvi said that the provincial minister for local government, Saeed Ghani, should stop making blunders and should maintain the water lines. Warning the Pakistan People0s Party (PPP) leadership of a sit-in outside the Bilawal House against the water shortage, he said the inept Sindh government had occupied the water of Karachi for the last 11 years.

“Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani, who is overseeing the KWSB, has become rich and the Karachi citizens are becoming poor,” the PTI leader claimed. “The PPP’s Sindh government is the worst enemy of the Karachi city. Today, the PPP is the party of Papa, Phuppo, and Pappu. Wherever Bilawal Zardari wants to go, he should go away; we will get the rights of the Karachi city,” he said.

He said the dam was full today and the city could get 85 million gallons of water daily from it. “It is essential to create a system of the distribution of water on an equitable basis,” he said. PTI Karachi president Zaman alleged corruption of billions of rupees in the KWSB. He demanded that Ghani’s ministry should be audited, water tankers should stop and water should be provided through water lines only.

He warned that if the circumstances did not improve, his party would protest outside Ghani’s office and the last protest would be outside the house of Bilawal, as the Bilawal House got pure drinking water whether or not water was available to the city.

Zaman said that before pointing a finger towards the federal government, Bilawal should see the cruelty and injustice of his Sindh government. “They are receiving curses of the public by depriving them of water in the holy month of Ramazan.” He said the PPP had intentionally created an artificial shortage of water in the city and was punishing the residents for its humiliating defeat in the general elections of 2018.