Darul Sehat owners among five charge-sheeted in Nashwa case

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday approved a charge sheet against five people, including owners of the Darul Sehat Hospital, and exonerated eight others in the Nashwa death case, observing that the fate of the compromise reached between the accused and the victim’s family would be decided by the court.

Nine-month-old Nashwa died on April 22 nearly two weeks after she was allegedly wrongly given an injection at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Gulistan-e-Jahaur. Her family recently reached a settlement with the hospital after which they decided not to pursue the case against certain conditions.

District East’s Judicial Magistrate XIX observed that prima facie the nurses, Sobia Irshad and Agha Moiz, who prepared and administered the injection to the infant and the hospital’s top brass, chairman Amir Chishti, vice-chairman Ali Farhan and executive director Dr Shehzad Alam, were responsible for the death and they should be tried.

He ordered the release of the other nominated persons, including HR director Ifran Aslam, nursing head Dr Rizwan Azmi, resident medical officers Syed Shabbar Hussain Zaidi, Dr Atiya Ahmed and Dr Sharjeel Hasan, nursing incharge Atif Javed, administration officer Ahmer Shahzad and security incharge Waleed-ur-Rehman, from the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the court recorded the statement of Nashwa’s father, Qaiser Ali, who verified the contents of the agreement and said that he had pardoned the accused. On May 22, he had announced withdrawal of the case on the condition that the hospital administration would establish a state-of-the-art pediatric ICU at the health facility latest by May 2020.

According to the agreement, the hospital owners would annually pay Rs5 million to the “Nashwa Fund”, established by the girl’s parents for the treatment of needy and deserving patients. It adds that the hospital will provide at least one scholarship to a medical student on an annual basis for their MBBS or BDS education.

Police have dropped Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 in the final charge sheet. The copies of the prosecution documents are likely to be supplied to the accused at the next hearing.