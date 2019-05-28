Police revive daunting campaign against motorcyclists

Back in December, due to the high rate of crimes involving motorbikes, the Sindh police chief had ordered carrying out a campaign against criminals using two-wheelers until January 15.

The decision was met with much apprehension because the police had been directed to vigorously carry out snap checking of motorcyclists meeting certain conditions, one of which was wearing a helmet.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam ordered a week-long awareness campaign regarding traffic violation by motorcyclists. The order was issued to deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of the South, East and West ranges of Karachi and also to the DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana ranges.

The order, which was issued by assistant inspector general operations for IGP, reads: “In Karachi particularly and in Sindh generally, the most common vehicle used to commit any crime or an act of terrorism is a motorbike having two riders.

“In the recent past, a wave of terrorism and target killings has been observed, and in almost all the incidents, motorbikes having two riders have committed these crimes.

“Therefore, I have been directed by the IGP to convey to all the range and zonal DIGs to immediately start a campaign with full swing against motorbikes having two riders (middle-aged or young men), especially with dust and surgical masks, helmets or sun caps, from May 28 to June 4, 2019.

“Such riders must be checked and physically searched thoroughly, and then motorbikes must also be searched properly for any hidden weapons of for any of the above-mentioned violations. However, senior citizens, ladies, children below 15, press staff having valid media cards are exempted from this checking.

“In this regard, snap checking must be ensured at different timings (especially at night and rush hours) and at different places, especially at black spots, entry and exit points and routes emerging from or to notorious areas on a daily basis.

“A report regarding the actions taken must be submitted on a daily basis at 10pm on the format available, and should also be furnished to this office through post, fax and email ([email protected]) at 2200 hours on a daily basis.”