Residents affected by operation to clear KCR track protest govt inaction to relocate them

Holding a torn paper of the Karachi Urban Transport Corporation (KUTC), Muhammad Arman is protesting against the federal and provincial governments for demolishing his home overnight.

The KUTC is a regulatory authority for the implementation of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project. On May 8, 2008, it was incorporated in the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as a public limited company. The Pakistan Railways, the Sindh government and the local government are KUTC stakeholders.

According to a survey conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) — which was involved in the KCR between 2009 and 2013 — 4,653 families resided along the track; they were termed “project affected persons”, not encroachers, in the documents; and they needed to be relocated before commencing work on the project.

This May 9, the Supreme Court had given the Pakistan Railways 15 days to clear 50 feet on both sides of the KCR track, following which a joint operation with the district administration is being carried out in the Central and East districts.

The demo

The federal and provincial governments are in hot water, as residents — whom the public officials call “encroachers” — staged a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to demand that the anti-encroachment operation be immediately stopped and they be respectably relocated.

The protest was co-organised by the joint action committee of the KCR affectees, which includes the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research (Piler), the Urban Resource Centre, Shehri, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Aurat Foundation, along with the KCR action committee and the Urban Lab Karachi.

Arman is a resident of Quaid-e-Azam Colony in Gharibabad, where he claims to have been living since the past 45 years. “Our ancestors have been sitting on that land for the past 45 years,” he said, adding that they were never served with any notice to vacate their houses.

He recalled that in 2009 they were all handed documents assuring them that the government would relocate their entire community properly and with respect to Juma Goth. Then all of a sudden, he said, one morning bulldozers arrived and razed their houses to the ground.

Arman used to live with his mother and unmarried sisters. Now he has no place to reside. “We were promised a house in lieu of a house and a shop in lieu of a shop in Juma Goth,” he said. He lamented that the media do not cover their suffering, and that the police threaten them.

The elderly Asghar Shah complained that media vans were lined up outside their houses but no one listened to their sorrows.

“My children were raised to men in the locality, but now we are encroachers all of a sudden.”

Ayesha, a resident of Azizabad Railway Line, said they were living under the open sky in Ramazan. “We all are labourers. We have lost everything,” she wept. Home-Based Women Workers Federation General Secretary Zehra Abid, who was also present in the demo, said the residents of these Katchi Abadis are not literate enough.

“They don’t know if it is encroached land they are living on,” she said, adding that they should be relocated, and that if the government has no future plan for the project and relocation, they should not demolish more houses.

She pointed out that there was a law that said that if someone who had spent 20 years on a piece of land, it would belong to them. “Residence is our legal right in the constitution. The state is responsible to provide shelter to every person living here.”

Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali said the Sindh and federal governments had demolished the houses and shops on the KCR land against the constitution of the country. Those who have been deprived of their houses should be provided with alternatives immediately, he added.