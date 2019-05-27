Ruet body member says moon-sighting must for Eid

MANSEHRA: A member of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Inayatur Rehman, has said that the committee would announce Eidul Fitr date after moon-sighting as per Islamic injunctions.

“We cannot rely on the five-year lunar calendar prepared by the government for such a great Islamic festivity and would go to moon-sighting as per Islamic injunctions on 29th of Ramazan,” he told reporters here on Monday. He said that under the Islamic injunctions, it was mandatory for Muslims to celebrate Eid and start fasting only following moon-sighting or on completion of a lunar month of 30 days. “We would announce either to observe Eid on June 5 or not but the government can’t alone announce it before moon-sighting,” he added. He said that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry should respect the domain of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and avoid interfering in its maters. “You cannot give importance to science and technology over Hadith and Shariah,” he said.

In response to a query, Inayatur Rehman said that members of Ruet-i-Hilal committee were performing responsibilities as volunteers and without drawing any salary. “Our services are without any worldly benefits, we are here in this committee to meet our Islamic obligations,” he said.

Woman burnt to death in Mansehra A man allegedly burnt to death his wife over a domestic issue here on Monday.

The incident happened in Shahlia area on the outskirts of Mansehra where Aqeel Ahmad, with the help of his mother, allegedly sprinkled petrol over his wife Irum Bibi, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Muhammad Saeed, while lodging a first information report with the police, stated that his daughter was married to Aqeel Ahmad one and a half years ago. The man alleged the husband and his mother used to torture his daughter without any reason. “Suspects sprinkled petrol on my daughter after severely torturing her in the presence of my wife and a son at their residence,” alleged Muhammad Saeed.

The police, after lodging the FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, arrested Mohammad Aqeel while raids were being conducted to arrest his mother.

Crushed to death

A speeding vehicle crushed to death Mohammad Waqas in Lassan Nawab area of the Mansehra district.The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.