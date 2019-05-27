PAC body seeks report on Rs700m over-billing

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered inquiry and sought report on over billing of Rs700 million on permanent disconnection to hide the line losses.

The PAC Subcommittee was held Monday with the chair of its convener Syed Naveed Qamar in which the audit paras related to Power Division of Ministry of Energy for the financial year 2016-17 were examined.

The Subcommittee also sought report from Lesco for overbilling of over Rs308 million from the Industrial consumers. The Subcommittee was informed on Monday that the circular debt was about at Rs795 billion of the power sector.

The secretary Power Division told the subcommittee that all the subsidies will be part of the upcoming budget. The secretary Power Division told the Subcommittee the action against power theft was yielding results and the losses of the Sepco reduces to 13 percent.

He told the committee that four Disco--Pesco, Sepco, Hesco and Qesco--were biggest line losses distribution companies and Pesco on the top of list. He said the power theft in Punjab was being made through the meters while in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw through “direct Kunda.”

While examining the audit para, the audit officials said the Pesco sustained loss of Rs721 million in misusing of relief package. The Pesco officials told the Subcommittee that Pesco received a relief package due to floods in the year 2010 and the misuse of Rs38 million was detected and it was missed by staff members and out of its some were retired and some were still in service.

The Subcommittee summoned the officials of Pesco in the next meeting of the committee. Examining another audit para, the audit officials told the committee that Pesco has made over billing of Rs708 million of permanent disconnection hide the line losses.

The officials of Pesco told the committee that the areas of Charsad and Mardan of major line losses where the ‘kunda’ and illegal meters were installed and these were removed after the raid. “The FIR has been registered,” he said.