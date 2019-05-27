China vice president gets warm welcome in Lahore

LAHORE: China Vice President Wang Qishan arrived in here on Monday and was given a warm welcome by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who, along with other ministers and officials, received him at the Lahore airport.

Little girls presented bouquet and the chief minister introduced provincial ministers to the visiting vice president. The CM said: “Your arrival is an honour for the people of Punjab. Your visit will further strengthen Pak-China relations and a new chapter of friendship will start.

The signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two sides would bring in a new era of development and prosperity in the province,” the CM said, and added that inauguration of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was a welcome step.

China Vice President Wang Qishan said he was very happy to visit Lahore. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Consul General Long Dingbin and other members of the Chinese delegation were also present.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Samiullah Chaudhry, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ashfa Riaz, Ijaz Alam, Hafiz Mumtaz, Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Nauman Langrial, chief secretary, IGP, principal secretary to CM and other officials welcomed the Chinese vice president.

Later, the vice president, along with Punjab chief minister, visited the Haier-Ruba Economic Zone and inspected its various sections. They were also given a briefing about the company and the economic zone.

CM Usman Buzdar said on the occasion the provincial government was striving for promotion of industrial sector through new industrial policy and a number of facilities had been provided to investors in Punjab. He said Chinese investment in the industrial sector was praiseworthy, adding that investors would be provided with every sort of facility in Punjab.

Later, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar said relationship between Pakistan and China would not weaken in the face of any challenge. “Foundations of Pak-China friendship have been laid on the desire for peace, mutual respect, mutual experiences and cultural ties. CPEC has helped heighten mutual ties, bring them to new level of friendship and create new opportunities,” the governor said while addressing the dinner, hosted in honour of Vice President Wang Qishan at Governor’s House here.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chinese ambassador and consul General, members of Chinese delegation, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari and ministers attended the feast.

The governor said a large portion of the Punjab population consisted of young people and we would have to create new job opportunities in textile, agriculture and technology sectors for them.

“I congratulate China, which is achieving fastest economic growth in the world, and the chief architect of Belt and Road Initiative, which is marking start of new era of globalisation wherein 122 nations are being interconnected by road, rail, air and sea,” added the governor. “Pakistan is proud to become part of CPEC-flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC is opening new opportunities for Pakistan,” added the governor.

“I have been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to work for religious tourism and clean drinking water project, and I will work together with Chinese leadership to learn from their experiences in these areas,” said the Punjab governor. “I have firm belief that great Pak-China relations will lay foundation of a prosperous Pakistan,” he added.