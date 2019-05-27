Imran not to be invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: India will not invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the swearing-in ceremony Thursday of Narendra Modi, who starts his second term as India’s prime minister, according to two sources in Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Any early warming in ties between India and Pakistan now seems unlikely in light of how the neighbours came close to a fourth war following February's Pulwama incident that left 40 Indian police in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

An Indian government statement on Monday said the leaders of Nepal,Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bhutan — all members of the little-known Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) alongside India — have been invited to Modi’s swearing-in.

“This is in line with government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a government spokesperson said. The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius have also been invited but two sources in Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan would not be on the list, without providing further information.

For the swearing-in ceremony for Modi’s first term in 2014, all nations from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) — which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Maldives — were invited. In 2014, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony to the anger of some of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist allies.

Modi, however, then seized upon the February 14 suicide bombing in IHK that left 40 Indian paramilitaries dead. New Delhi had launched a cross-border air raid and Islamabad hit back the next day, downing two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets and capturing one of their pilots.

Modi, who was widely believed to have benefited politically from the aforementioned stand-off, won a second term with an increased majority in a general election whose results were declared last week. Khan had consequently called Modi on Sunday to congratulate him on his win. The latter thanked the former for extending good wishes to him.