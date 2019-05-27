Lawyers boycott courts in KP

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday observed complete boycott of courts and demanded judicial inquiry into the North Waziristan incident. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council demands the immediate release of [Member National Assembly] Ali Wazir and several other people arrested by the security forces. We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident," stated the press statement issued by the KP Bar Council.

Following the strike call by the KP Bar Council, the lawyers' associations boycotted the courts across the province. Muhammad Saeed Khan, Vice-Chairman of KP Bar Council, told The News that the lawyers observed complete boycott of courts on Monday to protest the incident.

He said there should be a judicial inquiry into the incident. "Any side found involved in the incident should be treated as per the law of the land,” he maintained. The KP Bar Council said as per the reports from North Waziristan, the security forces allegedly opened fire on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement protesters causing the killing of three persons and injuries to several others. Like other districts of the province, the lawyers did not attend the proceedings of the cases in the Peshawar High Court and districts courts in the provincial metropolis. Lawyers in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also boycotted the courts.

The District Bar Association, Swat held a protest meeting under its president Hazrat Maaz in which the bar association through a resolution backed the KP Bar Council demanded for judicial inquiry of the incident.

The association condemned the government silence over the killing of citizens. It asked the government to pay the “Shaheed Package” to compensate the families whose members were killed in the firing by the security forces.