Pakistan, Uzbekistan to jack up trade to Rs45b

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to Rs45 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev called on Prime Minster Khan. The prime minister highlighted the historic and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and underscored the importance of closer trade, economic and energy links between the two countries.

The prime minister also recalled his interaction with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing in April 2019 which focused on bilateral relations and connectivity.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister conveyed warm greetings of the Uzbek president and gave a detailed briefing on the transport railway corridor-- Uzbekistan-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar. Appreciating the briefing, the prime minister agreed that the railway link will not only benefit Pakistan, Afghanistan and CARs, but also enhance connectivity of the region with China, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Europe. The prime minister also stressed the importance of reinforcing political, economic, energy and cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as part of Pakistan’s vision for deeper engagement in Central Asia.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan underscored the need for greater communication network to realise trade potential between the two countries on the occasion. They also discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional situation.

Imran Khan while chairing another meeting directed for allowing the people of the areas merged tribal districts to avail Sehat Insaf Card facilities using their Computerised National Identity Cards until they receive health cards.

The meeting reviewed provision of health facilities to the people of erstwhile Fata. Planning Minister Khurso Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafarullah and senior government officials attended the meeting.