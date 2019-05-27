Hard-hitting Nicholls plays key role for NZ

LONDON: New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls watched on from his flat with friends as the Cricket World Cup swept his country in 2015 — now he’s in the thick of the 2019 showpiece.

The Black Caps roared to a first-ever ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final four years ago, succumbing to Australia in the final but inspiring a nation on the way.

Nicholls made his debut on Boxing Day 2015 against Sri Lanka, nine months on from the final, and was as enthused as the rest of his compatriots.

“It was cool. I remember the World Cup in New Zealand and I was just playing domestic cricket for Canterbury,” he said.

“We were watching it at the flat with the fellas, it’s pretty crazy being here at the next one playing it.

“I guess it could have the same impact if we do well in this World Cup.

“It’s tough times back home. We have a great following and really enjoyed the last World Cup.

“There are a lot of Kiwis over here, and it’s really nice to have their backing too.”

Nicholls is making a mounting case for a starting spot in Kane Williamson’s side, on the back of a superb series against Bangladesh.

He ended the Black Caps’ opening warm-up match against India on 15 not out as they secured a confidence-boosting victory at the Oval.

The Canterbury-born star has caught the eye with fluent strokeplay in first-class cricket and is a Test regular for his country.

Nicholls hopes that as talk of scores in the high 400s and even crossing 500 mounts, there is still a place for technique in the modern game.

“I hope I bring a bit of technique and there’s a place for it,” he said.

“It’ll be interesting to see where those totals go as the tournament progresses, with the World Cup and the pressures that come with that.

“With myself, it’s just being clear in my own mind that there’s more than one way to skin the cat. “For me, just trying to copy some of the bigger hitters and sticking to what I’m good at.”