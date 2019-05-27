Pakistan hope spinners will do the trick against WI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will look to their spinners to upstage hard hitting West Indies batsmen when the two teams clash in their opening World Cup match in Nottingham on May 31. ‘The News’ has learnt from a well-placed source accompanying the team that the Greenshirts are considering making maximum use of their spin bowling resources against West Indies. “The early discussions revolve around how to keep the free flowing West Indies batsmen in check. Pakistan are likely to count more on their spinners,” the source said.

Grassless pitches are usually prepared at Trent Bridge for limited-overs matches that support stroke-play. In a recent ODI at the venue Pakistan scored 340-7 and England chased down that total in the last over.

The West Indies squad is full of power-hitters with Chris Gayle and Andre Russell leading the pack that includes Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and captain Jason Holder.

Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim lead the Pakistan spin bowling attack that can also include Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman. It is believed that all of these players will play against West Indies.

“Pakistan are expected to adopt a horses for courses strategy as the main stress will be on making the best use

of our spin bowling against West Indies.”

Both teams will be eager to make a winning start in the tournament that will see each side playing nine matches before the semi-final stage.

“Teams winning at least six to seven matches will be in a position to reach the semis. So each match — especially against relatively weaker sides — will be important,” the source said.

The source admitted that the tour selectors are expected to face a difficult time in picking the fast bowlers for the match.

“I think Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali are expected to get the nod. Who will be the third pace bowler in the side will be decided in due course.”