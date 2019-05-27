Trump says not targeting regime change in Iran

TOKYO: The United States does not seek "regime change" in longtime foe Iran, President Donald Trump said Monday, also praising North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un in comments made during a historic visit to meet Japan´s new emperor.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump seemed at pains to dial down tensions in the world´s two most pressing flashpoints as the US faces off against Tehran and Pyongyang.

Iran "has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership. We´re not looking for regime change, I want to make that clear. We´re looking for no nuclear weapons," said the president, who became the first foreign leader invited to meet freshly crowned Emperor Naruhito, with a state visit and banquet. "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think that´s very smart of them and I think there´s a possibility for that to happen also." Trump had earlier opened the door to negotiations with Tehran, saying: "If they´d like to talk, we´d like to talk also."

The comments were in marked contrast to growing concerns in Washington about conflict after the administration dispatched an aircraft carrier, bomber planes and 1,500 extra troops to the region in response to alleged Iranian threats.

Addressing another hot-button issue, Trump doubled down on his backing for Kim despite two short-range missile tests that sparked renewed concern in the region after a period of relative calm.

Asked about the missile tests, Trump said: "My people think it could have been a violation. I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention." This appeared to be a second put-down of his hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said Saturday the launches contravened UN Security Council resolutions.

Kim "is looking to create a nation that has great strength economically," said Trump, repeating his mantra there is "tremendous economic potential" in North Korea. "He knows that with nuclear, that´s never going to happen. Only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well," said the president, who even said he agreed with the North Korean leader´s jibe about the intelligence of Joe Biden, who currently leads the pack to win the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in 2020.