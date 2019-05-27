11 human smugglers held

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Monday arrested 11 human smugglers, including seven proclaimed offenders, for taking millions of rupees from the people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

They are Syed Muzaffar Ali, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rizwan, Maqbool Hussain, Siddique Mehr, Ghulam Raza, Tayyab Aziz, Muhammad Nawaz, Usman Ali, Shafi Muhammad and Mehmood Shah. The accused would be presented before the FIA court for remand today.

COUPLE KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A couple died in an accident on Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road on Monday.

Muhammad Akram of Chichawatni and his wife Sughran Bibi were on their way when a speeding car crushed them to death.