Two terrorists die in exchange of fire with police

QUETTA: At least two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Darwaishabad area near Quetta Airport on Sunday night. According to details four terrorists opened fire at a check post in Darwaishabad area near Quetta Airport. Police returned the fire as a result two terrorists were killed while the other two managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. The law enforcement agencies personnel also launched a search operation to arrest the other militants.