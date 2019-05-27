HRCP demands release of MNA

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over death of three Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) activists in North Waziristan.

The HRCP believed that this would escalate tension between PTM supporters and security institutions, consequently leading to a permanent wedge between the people of tribal districts and the State. This will be detrimental to the interests of the country and its citizens.

It demanded the release of MNA Ali Wazir and any other activists taken into custody. It also called for a parliamentary commission to be set up immediately to inquire into the matter and establish the truth. There must be a serious attempt to genuinely address the grievances of the local population, which the PTM has been articulating peacefully for well over a year. Moreover, with the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the State must ensure that the media and civil society have independent access to the former FATA, it concluded.