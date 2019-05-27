Man kills niece: Nu Our correspondent

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl was killed by her uncle over an unknown issue on Walton Road on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted an injured person to hospital. The girl was identified as Isra while the injured as Kashif. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

hit to death: A speeding car hit a 50-year-old man to death near Moghalpura on Monday. The victim was riding a bike when a speeding car hit him from behind. As a result, he flew up and fell into the canal. He received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused car driver fled.

SUICIDE: A 30-year-old man committed suicide in Harbanspura police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was as Behram, a welder. He took poisonous pills take his own life.