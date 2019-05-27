close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 28, 2019

Man kills niece: Nu Our correspondent

National

 
May 28, 2019

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl was killed by her uncle over an unknown issue on Walton Road on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted an injured person to hospital. The girl was identified as Isra while the injured as Kashif. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

hit to death: A speeding car hit a 50-year-old man to death near Moghalpura on Monday. The victim was riding a bike when a speeding car hit him from behind. As a result, he flew up and fell into the canal. He received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused car driver fled.

SUICIDE: A 30-year-old man committed suicide in Harbanspura police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was as Behram, a welder. He took poisonous pills take his own life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan