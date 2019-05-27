close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

Two bikers dead in accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here ON Monday.

Bashir Ahmad Khokhar of Ahmadpur was on his way home when a tractor-trolley loaded with sand coming from opposite direction hit his bike. As a result, he died instantly. Muhammad Mohsin was hit by a tractor-trolley near Shorkot Cantonment on Shorkot-City Road. As a result, he died on the spot.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Pirmahal on Monday. Ghulam Abbas of Chak 765/GB quarreled with his

parents over a monetary issue and later took poison. He was rushed to a hospital where he expired.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan