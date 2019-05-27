Two bikers dead in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here ON Monday.
Bashir Ahmad Khokhar of Ahmadpur was on his way home when a tractor-trolley loaded with sand coming from opposite direction hit his bike. As a result, he died instantly. Muhammad Mohsin was hit by a tractor-trolley near Shorkot Cantonment on Shorkot-City Road. As a result, he died on the spot.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Pirmahal on Monday. Ghulam Abbas of Chak 765/GB quarreled with his
parents over a monetary issue and later took poison. He was rushed to a hospital where he expired.
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here ON Monday.
Bashir Ahmad Khokhar of Ahmadpur was on his way home when a tractor-trolley loaded with sand coming from opposite direction hit his bike. As a result, he died instantly. Muhammad Mohsin was hit by a tractor-trolley near Shorkot Cantonment on Shorkot-City Road. As a result, he died on the spot.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Pirmahal on Monday. Ghulam Abbas of Chak 765/GB quarreled with his
parents over a monetary issue and later took poison. He was rushed to a hospital where he expired.