Politicians condole with Kaira

LALAMUSA: People from different walks of life on Monday visited the Kaira House and condoled with PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira on the sad demise of his son. Those who condoled with Kaira, including former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, PPP Hyderabad general secretary Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur, Rana Irfan, GA Sabri, MNA D Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan, MPA Malik Ahmed Saeed, Allama Khurshid Haider Jawadi, Mirza Mazhar Noor and Naveed Lone.