ECP admits: PTI petition against Maryam as PML-N VP

ByMumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday admitted for formal hearing a petition, filed by members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ Vice President (VP).

Notices have been issued by the ECP to Maryam Nawaz as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to appear before the Election Commission and also submit a reply to the PTI’s petition.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved on May 3 key changes in the party's structure, including his niece and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, as vice president of the party, who is among 16 vice presidents, a step taken for the first time by the party leadership.

PTI leadership reacted strongly to it and its MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar submitted a petition to the ECP, challenging the move, targeting Maryam.

A few days back, the ECP issued notices to the petitioners and summoned them for informal hearing on May 27 on whether or not the petition was admissible for regular hearing.

PTI’s Maleeka Bukhari appeared before the three-member bench of the ECP accordingly and two lawyers presented arguments, as to why the petition was admissible under the law. The bench was headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza.

However, the petition contended that Maryam's appointment as a vice president of the PML-N was in conflict with the law and Constitution. It also covers the legal basis under which Maryam was ineligible to hold public office and includes a detailed mention of court decisions.

In a preliminary hearing of the petition on Monday, a three-member commission headed by the CEC set the petition for hearing on June 17 and issued a notice to the newly appointed PML-N vice president, Maryam.

The PTI counsels in the hearing argued that an accountability court had convicted Maryam in July 2018 and that on September 19, the Islamabad High Court had not dismissed her sentence despite suspended the sentence.

To this, the CEC also observed that the suspension of a sentence did not mean that a trial court sentence had been removed. The petitioners' counsels maintained that Maryam Nawaz could not retain the position as vice president, and added that after the accountability court's decision, the Supreme Court had also declared that Nawaz was ineligible to hold his party position.

Later, while talking to media persons outside the ECP Secretariat, one of the petitioners, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, said, "It will be a denial of the democratic system of Pakistan if Maryam remains a vice president of PML-N. We are hopeful that we will be successful in our case, and get removed Maryam from the party position and this way the democratic system would be strengthened.”

She maintained that PTI had been striving for strengthening of the democracy system in Pakistan while Maryam’s appointment was in negation of democracy, rather democracy would be compromised, if she were to be allowed to continue as PML-N vice president.

After having been convicted by the court, she pointed out, Maryam did not fulfil the requirements under Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution. She also pointed out to Maryam’s statements and attitude towards the state institutions, including the judiciary, contending she was not hence, eligible for holding a party office.