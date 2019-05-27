IHC dismisses plea to bar Hafeez Sh from presenting budget

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the plea seeking court’s directions to bar Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from presenting federal budget in the National Assembly. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing of plea to bar PM Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from presenting federal budget. During hearing petitioner lawyer presented his arguments that according to the Constitution, an adviser cannot present budget. He requested the court to bar the federal government from presenting budget till appointment of a full fledged finance minister.

To this Justice Athar Minallah asked the petitioner’s lawyer to give reference of the clause of the Constitution which can describe who is eligible to present the budget and who is not?

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that “don’t file such pleas in the court” and dismissed the petition.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Adviser to PM on Finance on Aril 20.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has remained Finance Minister from 2010 to 2013 and as Minister of Privatization and Investment from 2003 to 2006.