Asif seeks MPs panels to probe Waziristan, NAB chief incidents

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on floor of the National Assembly on Monday demanded constitution of parliamentary committees to probe tragic incident in North Waziristan and allegations against chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with regard to an interview and his alleged audio and video recordings.

Parliamentary Leader of the PML-N Khawaja Asif while speaking on a point of order asked the prime minister, interior minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister o to give clarification on the tragic incident in Boya area of North Waziristan.

The PML-N leader said a parliamentary committee should be formed also comprising members from the KP to probe the incident. He said the Parliament would also have to find solutions to people of tribal districts.

He pointed out that names of two Members of the National Assembly were also being mentioned with regard to the incident and it is being said that one of them is arrested and other parliamentarian is at large. He said the prime minister should also speak on the issue. Khawaja Asif observed that whatever was the reason behind the tragic incident in North Waziristan, it was important to find political solution to the problem while learning lesson from blunders committed in East Pakistan and Akbar Bugti’s killing. “We are standing at a juncture of history where the country’s security and sovereignty are facing threats,” he said. The PML-N leader maintained that attacks on security forces could not be allowed as they have given numerous sacrifices for restoration of peace in the area. “The issue should be resolved politically and defence minister and NA speaker, who also hail from KP, should play their due role,” he said.

He warned that the enemy sitting along the Pak-Afghan border could also exploit the tragic incident and current situation in former Fata which now had become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also pointed out that the people of former Fata and KP suffered the most in war against terrorism.

“We played havoc with their culture, traditions and identity during proxy wars,” he said.

Talking about allegations against the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the PML-N leader said the incumbent government played shameful role in the whole episode. He said mean tactics were being used to blackmail the NAB chief. He regretted that the government attempted to blackmail the NAB chairman through some television channel and on their refusal, it used a channel of business partner of Jahangir Tareen who also remained PTI’s media adviser. He alleged that the government was also trying to save some of its leaders from the NAB and to achieve the same purpose, it also had proposed an amendment in the NAB law.

He said the government just to protect some of its leaders, attempted to disgrace the NAB chairman. “The issue is very serious and we demand constitution of a special parliamentary committee to carry out investigations,” he said.

The PM-N leader observed that the government through such tampering could create crisis for the time being, but would not be able to save its people from accountability. “Today, the NAB and its chairman were being targeted only for purpose of blackmailing,” he said, adding that the opposition wanted that prestige of an institution like NAB is ensured through a special committee of the Parliament.

During his speech, the PML-N leader passed some remarks on Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, saying that injustice had been done with him while removing him as information minister.

“This is also an insult of the House that he has been replaced with an unelected lady from my native town,” he said.

However, he said that Fawad Chaudhry was doing a good job as Minister for Science and Technology.

“I am confident that he will bring something out if he is assigned to count waves of a sea,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said the bankruptcy which was the incumbent government has demonstrated and economic crisis was touching new heights.

“The government got a finance minister on lease after removing the minister who was elected member of the House,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said the former finance minister used to talk with rudeness in the House, but he faced more humiliation than an ordinary worker with his ouster.